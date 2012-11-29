Amazon's 'Prime' Customers Get A Deal On Hefty Safe

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And Zig Ziglar brings us to our last word in business, borrowed from one of his many motivational book titles, "How to Get What You Want."

Both Amazon.com and many of its customers are getting what they want with Amazon Prime service. For Amazon it means more customers. And for customers it needs nearly free shipping.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The service - at $79 a year - includes free two-day delivery on any item they stock. That includes, according to the Wall Street Journal, a 1,500-pound safe. David that's 1,500 pounds free shipping. Well, for $79.

GREENE: That's crazy. And the thing is empty. I mean who knows what people are actually going to store in that thing. Anyway, the company that makes the safe says it usually ships this big thing for $700. And so for $79 this is quite a deal. Except, I guess, of course, for the guys making the delivery. I would imagine they could use some motivation from Zig Ziglar to load and unload that thing off that truck.

That is the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

