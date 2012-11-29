Start Your Day With Bacon ... Shaving Cream

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Looking for that perfect gift for a man who hates to shave? Well, he may reconsider his morning routine with a new product from the Bacontrepreneurs. Justin and Dave, of J&D Foods in Seattle, have already pioneered products like Baconnaise, Bacon Lip Balm and Mmmvelopes. And while they say their latest concoction, Bacon Shaving Cream, has no meat in it, they promise it is the highest quality meat-scented shaving cream on the market today. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.