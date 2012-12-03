Singapore Airlines May Sell Stake In Virgin

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR business news starts with a deal up in the air.

Singapore Airlines is looking to sell its large stake in the British carrier Virgin Atlantic, and a U.S. company might be looking to buy the stake. Delta is reportedly interested, hoping to gain access to Virgin's landing rights at London's Heathrow Airport. Heathrow is a major and lucrative hub for corporate passengers. Neither Delta nor Virgin has commented on a possible deal. Singapore Airlines currently owns 49 percent of Virgin Atlantic. Founder Richard Branson owns the rest. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.