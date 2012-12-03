Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks Continue; Clinton Warns Syria
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Homeless Man Given Boots By NYC Police Officer Chooses To Go Barefoot Again.
-- His Holiness Comes To Twitter: Pope Benedict Is '@Pontifex'.
Other stories making headlines:
-- " 'Fiscal Cliff' Clock Ticks, Political Battle Rages." ( CBS News)
-- "Clinton Warns Syria On Chemical Weapons." ( The Associated Press)
-- "U.K. And France Summon Israeli Envoys In Settlements Row." ( BBC News)
-- "More Israeli Settlements Could Scuttle Peace Plan." ( Morning Edition)
-- "Russia Urges North Korea To Abandon Rocket Launch." ( The Independent)
-- "Egypt's Draft Constitution Divides Nation." ( Morning Edition)
-- "Egypt's Top Court Shuts Down, Blames [Pro-Morsi] Protesters." ( Reuters)
-- Three Cups Of Tea Co-Author David Oliver Relin Is Dead; Committed Suicide, Medical Examiner Says. ( The Associated Press)
