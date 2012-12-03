Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks Continue; Clinton Warns Syria

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Homeless Man Given Boots By NYC Police Officer Chooses To Go Barefoot Again.

-- His Holiness Comes To Twitter: Pope Benedict Is '@Pontifex'.

Other stories making headlines:

-- " 'Fiscal Cliff' Clock Ticks, Political Battle Rages." ( CBS News)

-- "Clinton Warns Syria On Chemical Weapons." ( The Associated Press)

-- "U.K. And France Summon Israeli Envoys In Settlements Row." ( BBC News)

-- "More Israeli Settlements Could Scuttle Peace Plan." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Russia Urges North Korea To Abandon Rocket Launch." ( The Independent)

-- "Egypt's Draft Constitution Divides Nation." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Egypt's Top Court Shuts Down, Blames [Pro-Morsi] Protesters." ( Reuters)

-- Three Cups Of Tea Co-Author David Oliver Relin Is Dead; Committed Suicide, Medical Examiner Says. ( The Associated Press)

