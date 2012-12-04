Fleetwood Mac To Tour Next Year

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today, some rumors confirmed. After a three-year break, Fleetwood Mac will be touring again next year. The band has announced a 34-city tour which will kick off in Columbus, Ohio in the spring.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of "Rumors," hits including, "Dreams" and "Go Your Own Way" were on that album.

GREENE: And, I guess when you're Fleetwood Mac, you don't need a new album to prompt a tour. The band's last studio release came out back in 2003.

