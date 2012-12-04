Pandora To Issue Earnings Report

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Another business model that is being watched closely is that of the Internet radio service, Pandora. The company reports its third-quarter earnings this afternoon. The big question in the minds of investors is whether Pandora can push music royalties down and become more profitable. Last week, Pandora's CEO was on Capitol Hill, arguing in favor of the Internet Radio Fairness Act, which would lower royalties. Several musicians protested against Pandora's push for smaller song payments. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.