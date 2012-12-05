Facebook To Join Nasdaq 100 Next Week

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We begin NPR's business news today with a Facebook status update.

Facebook will join the Nasdaq 100 Index next week. It's replacing Indian tech company Infosys. It used to be that companies had to be listed on the Nasdaq for two years before they could become part of this elite index. Facebook only had to wait three months, thanks to some rule changes Nasdaq made back when the social network decided to go public.