Haagen-Dazs Wins Infringement Case In China

And our last word in business today comes from China, and the word is: Harga-Dazs(ph).

Harga-Dazs, almost like the ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs, except for the R, Harga-Dazs is a clothing company in China. It received permission from Chinese officials to trademark that name back in 2003.

The U.S. food company General Mills, which owns the Haagen-Dazs brand, of course, complained. Now General Mills can savor the sweet taste of justice. A judge in Beijing ruled this week, that the clothing company cannot use the name Harga-Dazs since people could apparently confuse the clothing with the ice cream.

