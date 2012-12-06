Top Stories: Persistent Unrest In Egypt; Chemical Fears In Syria

Good morning, here are our early stories:

In Cairo: Several Killed, Hundreds Injured, Tanks Deployed As Clashes Continue.

Syria: Clinton To Meet Russian Diplomat; Sarin Fears Continue.

Royal Watch: Kate Is Released From Hospital.

And here are more early headlines:

Bomb Wounds Afghan Intelligence Chief. ( AP)

Obama To Visit Virginia Family To Discuss Perils Of Fiscal Cliff. ( Politico)

Same Sex Marriage Licenses Available Today In Washington, Some Maryland Counties. ( Seattle Post-Intelligencer; WRC-TV)

Typhoon Bopha Kills 475 In Philippines. ( AFP)

Federal Government Moves To Block Production Of 'Nap Nannies' After Deaths Of 5 Infants. ( CNN)

Grammy Award Nominations Favor Fun., Mumford & Sons And Frank Ocean. ( USA Today)

Kobe Bryant Becomes 5th (And Youngest) NBA Star To Score 30,000 Career Points. ( Reuters)

Australian PM Gillard Spoofs End-Of-The-World Mayan Calendar With Fake Address. ( Time)

