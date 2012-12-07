Top Stories: Japan Quake, Egyptian Opposition Refuses Talks With Morsi
Good Friday morning - here are our early stories:
Strong Earthquake Strikes Japan, Triggering Small Tsunami.
And here are more early headlines:
Skittish Investors Waiting For Latest Unemployment Rate News. ( MarketWatch)
Egyptian Opposition Refuses To Hold Talks With President Morsi. ( BBC)
Hamas Political Leader Visits Gaza For Visit After Conflict With Israel. ( Bloomberg)
Syria Situation Is 'Accelerating', Warns Clinton. ( CNN)
Hurricane Kills More Than 500 In Philippines, Just As Many Missing. ( VOA)
George Zimmerman Sues NBC For 'Yellow Journalism' In Martin Shooting Coverage. ( Orlando Sentinel)
Report: U.S. Seeks To Ease Rules On Brain Injury And Veterans' Benefits. ()
NHL Contract Talks Break Down Again; No Pro Hockey On Horizon. ( ESPN)
Whale Carcass Rotting In Malibu Emits 'Severe' Stench For Residents. ( Los Angeles Times)
