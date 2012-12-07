Top Stories: Japan Quake, Egyptian Opposition Refuses Talks With Morsi

Good Friday morning - here are our early stories:

Strong Earthquake Strikes Japan, Triggering Small Tsunami.

And here are more early headlines:

Skittish Investors Waiting For Latest Unemployment Rate News. ( MarketWatch)

Egyptian Opposition Refuses To Hold Talks With President Morsi. ( BBC)

Hamas Political Leader Visits Gaza For Visit After Conflict With Israel. ( Bloomberg)

Syria Situation Is 'Accelerating', Warns Clinton. ( CNN)

Hurricane Kills More Than 500 In Philippines, Just As Many Missing. ( VOA)

George Zimmerman Sues NBC For 'Yellow Journalism' In Martin Shooting Coverage. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Report: U.S. Seeks To Ease Rules On Brain Injury And Veterans' Benefits. ()

NHL Contract Talks Break Down Again; No Pro Hockey On Horizon. ( ESPN)

Whale Carcass Rotting In Malibu Emits 'Severe' Stench For Residents. ( Los Angeles Times)

