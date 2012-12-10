Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks; Syrian Conflict; Minnesota Blizzard

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Can A 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal Be Both In And Out Of Reach? Yes.

-- Jenni Rivera: A Beautiful Voice Goes Silent.

Other stories making news:

-- Russia And U.S. In Talks About Syria; But Foreign Minister Says "Brainstorming Session" Is Not Sign Of Wavering Support For Assad. ( The Guardian)

-- European Union Officials Accept Nobel Peace Prize. ( Reuters)

-- Five Dead, Two Hurt In Shooting Rampage On California's Tule River Indian Reservation. ( Los Angeles Times)

-- "Australian DJs Apologize For Royal Hoax Call." ( Huff Post World)

-- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez Flies To Cuba For Another Cancer Operation. ( The Associated Press)

-- "Biggest Snowstorm In Two Years" Buries Parts Of Minnesota. ( Minnesota Public Radio)

-- In Soccer: Barcelona's Lionel Messi Sets New Calendar-year Record With 86th Goal. ( BBC News)

