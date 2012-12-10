Yahoo, NBC Sports Partner In Content Deal

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yahoo and NBC Sports group are combining their sports offerings online and on television. An announcement by the companies came out late last night. This means NBC will have a larger sports presence on the web and for Yahoo, it means access to NBC's video and live sports coverage.

This is not the first alliance Yahoo has made with a network. In June, it announced a deal to share content with the financial cable channel, CNBC.