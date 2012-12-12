Top Stories: North Korea Fires A Rocket; Attacker Fires A Gun In Oregon Mall

Good morning, here are our early stories:

'Global Chorus of Condemnation; After North Korea's Rocket Launch.

As Shots Rang Out In Oregon Mall, Shoppers And Santa Dove For Cover.

And here are more top headlines:

Obama To Discuss Fiscal Cliff Today With Mayors. ( USA Today)

European, Asian Markets Close Higher On Hopes Federal Reserve Will Approve New Stimulus. ( NASDAQ)

Egyptian Opposition Calls For 'No' Vote, Instead Of Boycott, In Referendum. ( Al Jazeera)

Pope Benedict Sends First Tweet To 1 Million Followers. ( NBC)

First Part Of World Trade Center Spire To Be Lifted Into Place Today. ( AP)

Geminid Meteor Shower Nears Peak With Dramatic Shooting Stars. ( National Geographic)

West Virginia Crews Repair Interstate Highway Segment Blown Up By Gas Explosion. ( Charleston Daily Mail)

Scientists Name Prehistoric Lizard After Obama. ( Boston Globe)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.