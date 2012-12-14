© 2020 WFAE
Will The Real Indiana Jones Stand Up?

Published December 14, 2012 at 7:13 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Will the real Indiana Jones please stand up? That's what the University of Chicago is asking. The admissions office received mail addressed to one Henry Walton Jones, Jr., a.k.a. Indiana Jones. The character is said to have attended U Chicago. The package contained a dust-covered replica of the journal in the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" film. Whoever created this may have a good shot at going to U Chicago. The admissions office wrote on its Tumblr site that the package was awesome. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

