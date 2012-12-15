Other News: Egyptians Vote; Assad's Forces Fight Back
We continue to follow the tragic news from Newtown, Conn., about Friday's mass shooting at an elementary school.
There is, of course, other news:
-- "Some Polling Issues As Egyptians Vote On Draft Constitution." ( NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson)
-- "Syrian Forces Try To Seize Rebel-Held Areas South Of Damascus." ( Bloomberg News)
-- "Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman To Resign." ( The Guardian)
-- Nurse Found Hanged After Royal Hoax Left "Unfillable Void," Her Children Say. ( BBC News)
-- "Many States Leaving Insurance Changes To Federal Government." ( Los Angeles Times)
-- "Gasoline Prices Soon To Hit Low Point For 2012." ( The Associated Press)
-- "Ethics Panel Investigating Rep. Aaron Schock [R-Ill.]." His office expects matter to be "resolved positively." ( Chicago Tribune)
