iPhone 5 Launch In China Sets Record

Apple launched its iPhone 5 in China on Friday, and the tech giant says it set a new record in the country, selling more than two million of the new model phones in three days. It's great news for the company as there have been some concerns about the company's long-term outlook and its stock has taken a hit in recent days.