Questions Answered About Indiana Jones Package

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you that the University of Chicago had received a package addressed to Indiana Jones. The character is said to have attended the school. Some thought the journal inside with old maps and photos was the work of a creative applicant. No, turns out it was just lost mail. It was part of another package - an eBay purchase that was supposed to go to Italy. The replica prop fell out. And when a postal worker saw a University of Chicago address, a zip code was added and off it went. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.