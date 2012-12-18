Top Stories: Latest In Newtown Tragedy; Is There Progress In Fiscal Cliff Talks?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
In A 'Numb' Newtown, Students Head Back To School.
Is A 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal Near?
And here are more early headlines:
Investment Group Selling Its Holdings In Maker Of Bushmaster, Rifle Used In Newtown Shootings. ( Reuters)
Iraq's President And Kurdish Leader, Jalal Talabani Suffers Stroke. ( CNN)
NBC Correspondent Richard Engel And Team Escape Captivity In Syria. ( NBC)
South Korean Voters Choose President Tomorrow, Could Elect First Female Leader. ( Los Angeles Times)
Extreme Cold Kills At Least 37 In Ukraine. ( Kyiv Post)
Officials Charge 22 Northern Illinois University Fraternity Students After Pledge Dies Of Alcohol Poisoning. ( Chicago Tribune)
Federal Judge Permits Samsung To Sell Smartphones With Infringed Patents From Apple. ( CNN/Fortune)
NASA Crashes Two Probes Into Moon To Ensure They Don't Crash In The Wrong Place Later. ( CNET)
