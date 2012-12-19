Lottery Winners Donate To School's Football Stadium

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Pretty in pink is the mantra for an Iowa couple. They won a Powerball jackpot and are now donating a few million dollars for a new football stadium at their son's high school. Their requirement? The visiting team's locker room must be painted pink. The inspiration for this design element came from Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa. Its pink walls, shelves and urinals have been taunting visiting teams for years. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.