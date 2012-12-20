Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' And 'Plan B'; Winter Storm Pounds Plains

Good morning - here are our early stories:

Today's 'Plan B' Vote: Part Of Posturing Or A Push Over The 'Fiscal Cliff'?

And here are other early headlines:

Winter Storm Hits The Plains, While Tornado Warning For Alabama. ( CNN)

Heavy Snow Falls On Bulgaria, Romania, Blocking Roads And Cutting Power. ( AP)

China Arrests 1,000 Mayan Doomsday Believers. ( Telegraph)

U.N. Halts Polio Vaccine Outreach In Pakistan After More Workers Slain. ( Reuters)

Britain To Call Back All Troops From Afghanistan Next Year. ( AFP)

Iraqi President Talabani Flown To Germany For Stroke Treatment. ( Bloomberg)

Putin Indecisive On Bill Banning American Adoptions Of Russian Children. ()

Fiery Pileup On New York Highway Kills One, Damages 35 Vehicles. ( New York Daily News)

Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Is The New Miss Universe. ( AP)

