Yes Virginia, There Is A Smartphone-Controlled Toilet

And now you can consider this. It's our last word in business today: A Bluetooth bathroom. The Japanese are known for being on the cutting edge of tech, and now that extends to the edge of the toilet seats.

A Japanese company recently announced a smartphone-controlled toilet. Yup. Using a smartphone app, you can flush - that means not having to touch the handle at all.

INSKEEP: But wait, there's more. You can also raise and lower the seat of the throne. Raise and lower the seat. You can play music also, by the way, for entertainment through the built-in speakers.

GREENE: Anyone interested in this? Well, we can tell you, it costs a little more than $4,500. So I'm a little speechless.

