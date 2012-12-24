© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Romney Didn't Want To Run, Son Says

By Mark Memmott
Published December 24, 2012 at 7:30 AM EST
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Election Night in Boston, as he conceded the race to President Obama.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Election Night in Boston, as he conceded the race to President Obama.

The "money quote" from the weekend's Boston Globe account of the "Story Behind Mitt Romney's Loss":

"He wanted to be president less than anyone I've met in my life. He had no desire to . . . run," said Tagg [Romney], who worked with his mother, Ann, to persuade his father to seek the presidency. "If he could have found someone else to take his place . . . he would have been ecstatic to step aside. He is a very private person who loves his family deeply and wants to be with them, but he has deep faith in God and he loves his country, but he doesn't love the attention."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott