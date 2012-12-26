© 2020 WFAE
Blind Dog Returned To Alaska Family

Published December 26, 2012 at 7:42 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with something of a Christmas miracle. A blind dog wandered away from home during a big snowstorm last week in Alaska. The family feared they'd never see their pet again, since she was lost as temperatures fell to 40 below zero. But the short-haired mutt survived. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports her nose led her to the home of a vet, who posted pictures on Facebook. And on Christmas Eve, Abby was back in the arms of her owners. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

