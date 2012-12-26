Retailers Are Disappointed With Weak Holiday Sales

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with disappointing holiday sales.

Holiday sales rose by less than 1 percent from the year before, according to MasterCard's SpendingPulse unit. That's the slowest growth in spending since the 2008 recession. Even online sales - which posted double digit gains over the past few years - were lackluster this year.

Analysts said Superstorm Sandy had a lot to do with the slump. Mid-Atlantic states hit hard by Sandy saw steep declines in sales, which in turn dragged down the national tally.