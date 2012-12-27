Help Writer Dennis Lehane Find His Dog And You'll Be In His Next Book

(Note at 7 a.m. ET, Dec. 28: Lehane's Facebook page continues to post updates — and as of now, Tessa remains missing.)

Our original post:

Mystery writer Dennis Lehane is asking for help in solving a case that's very important to him:

"Our recent and beloved rescue dog, Tessa, jumped the fence in Brookline [Mass.] and has been roaming through the wilds of Coolidge Corner for the last 24 hours," he wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "It's possible she's staying in some good Samaritan's home right now or has tucked herself away on a porch. But if anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts, please reach out to this page. ... She's smart, fast, and immeasurably sweet. She doesn't have a mean bone in her body. She's micro-chipped, but her tags were off when she was let out into the yard."

And if you track Tess down and get her back to Lehane, he's promising to name a character in his next book after you. "No, really!" Lehane writes.

With Brookline and the Boston area now getting some of that winter weather that's been crossing much of the nation, let's hope Tessa's OK and gets home soon.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.