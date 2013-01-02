Top Stories: Fiscal Cliff Deal Means New Budget Battles; House Ignores Storm Aid Bill

Happy New Year - here are our early stories:

It's Not Over: Big Battles Ahead Even After 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal.

Bipartisan Outrage As Vote On Superstorm Sandy Aid Is Postponed.

And here are other morning headlines:

Loose Ocean Oil Rig Still Stuck On Alaska Island While Storm Blocks Salvage Efforts. ( Anchorage Daily News)

Ivory Coast Sets Three Days Of Mourning For 61 Stampede Victims. ( VOA)

Armed Robbers Steal $1 Million In Goods From Apple Store In Paris. ( AP)

Penn. Gov. To Sue NCAA Over Penn State Sex Abuse Sanctions. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez Reportedly Showing 'Slight' Improvement After Cancer Surgery. ( Wall Street Journal)

As India Mourns Gang Rape Victim Who Died, Grisly New Attacks On Women Reported. ( Reuters)

Paparazzo Killed By Singer Justin Bieber's Car As He Tries To Photograph It. ( Los Angeles Times)

Woman Drives Wrong Way For 18 Miles On Penn. Interstate, Harms No One. ( Scranton Times Tribune)

