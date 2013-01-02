Well, It Is In The Dictionary: Boehner Reportedly Aimed 'F-Bomb' At Reid

Politico's long "tick-tock" account of "the fiscal cliff deal that almost wasn't" is getting lots of attention this morning because of this vignette:

"House Speaker John Boehner couldn't hold back when he spotted Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the White House lobby last Friday. ... 'Go f— yourself,' Boehner sniped as he pointed his finger at Reid, according to multiple sources present."

Chris Cillizza, who writes The Fix for The Washington Post, wonders if that will be "the abiding phrase of the fiscal cliff deal."

Of course, it's not as if that word is never heard in Washington (we're looking at you, vice presidents Biden and Cheney). And it's so common that "f-bomb" now has its own entry in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.

