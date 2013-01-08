McDonald's Allows Name Changes In Australia

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is, Macca's, which is Australian for McDonald's.

(SOUNDBITE OF MCDONALD'S COMMERCIAL)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Roll up on Macca's new grand chicken burger. A hand of the said chicken breast, crisp bread onion rings...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The nickname Macca is so ingrained in the Australian - or rather the Aussie lexicon - that executives of the burger chain are allowing some McDonald's restaurants Down Under to change their signs to read Macca's. It's the first time McDonald's has done that anywhere in the world.

INSKEEP: You've got to follow the local dialect. But it's only temporary to honor Australia Day later this month, the holiday marking the nation's founding. In February, the signs go back to the more formal McDonald's.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Good day, mate. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.