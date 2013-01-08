Top Stories: Giffords Starting Gun Control Effort; Benghazi Suspect Freed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

'Enough,' Says Giffords As She Launches Campaign For New Gun Laws.

Benghazi Attack: Only Man Who Was In Custody Is Now Free, Lawyer Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Roll Tide! Alabama Shellacs Notre Dame To Win BCS Football Title. ( Sports Illustrated)

'Catastrophic' Heat Conditions Trigger Dozens Of Australian Fires; Power Cut To Parts Of Sydney. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

U.N. Says It Can't Reach 1 Million Syrians Who Lack Food. ( AP)

Free Speech Protests Continue Against Chinese Communist Party Rulers Over Newspaper. ( VOA)

Former President George H. W. Bush Still Hospitalized In Houston, Out Of Intensive Care. ( CNN)

Chicago Lottery Winner Dies Of Cyanide Poisoning Days After Winning Jackpot. ( USA Today)

Journalist Richard Ben Cramer Dies; Authored Influential Book On 1988 Presidential Race. ( Politico)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.