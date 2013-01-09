Honoring The Worst In Hollywood - The 33rd Annual 'Razzies' Awards!

A day ahead of the glamorous Oscar nominations for the best in U.S. and international film, comes the Golden Raspberry Awards with its 2012 "Dis-Honors for Worst Achievements In Film".

You will absolutely not be surprised to learn the film with the most nominations, including Worst Picture, is of the Twilight series, Breaking Dawn 2, with 11. The critics write:

"The ultimate installment of the inexplicably successful series focuses on Shirtless Werewolf Jacob and his creepy relationship with the daughter of Sparkly Vampire Edward and Gloomy Goth Gal Bella. Together, the four face a final showdown that will determine the fate of Romantic-But-Boring Monsters everywhere."

And that's how the film also earned two Worst Screen Couple nominations.

Also spanked for Worst Movie was "repeat offender" Adam Sandler, for his self-declared family comedy That's My Boy, which is "focused on a scofflaw dad who fathered (then abandoned) a son with his 7th grade teacher." Whew.

The other nominees for movie inferiority include the Eddie Murphy comedy flop, , the board game turned big budget action film, ; and kids' vehicle, . Never heard of that last film? The Razzies reports it did so poorly that it earned an average $47 per theatre on opening night in August.

Worst Actress nominations include Barbra Streisand for Guilt Trip, Katherine Heigl for One For The Money, Milla Jovovich for Resident Evil #5: Retribution, Kristen Stewart - twice - for the Twilight film and for Snow White and the Huntsman and the elastic Tyler Perry, for his drag performance in Madea's Witless Protection.

Worst Actors nominees are Tyler Perry (not in drag) for Alex Cross & Tyler Perry's Good Deeds; Nicolas Cage - twice - for Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance and Seeking Justice; Eddie Murphy of A Thousand Words; Robert Pattinson for Breaking Dawn 2; and Adam Sandler for That's My Boy!

There are more nominations for categories as Worst Director, Worst Screen Ensemble and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Winners will be announced Saturday, February 23, the day ahead of the Oscar ceremony.

The creator of the Razzies is self-described film buff John Wilson, who invites fans to purchase memberships in order to give "All Those Over-The-Top AWFUL Celebrities a piece of your mind." Not unlike the Oscars, Razzies members get a chance to vote for their picks in horrible films, and an invitation to attend a special presentation in Hollywood.

