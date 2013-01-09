Top Stories: AIG Mulls Bailout Lawsuit; Could Senate Delay Brennan Nomination?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

AIG Would Be 'Hard Pressed' To Join Lawsuit Over Its Federal Bailout.

Talk Of Delaying Brennan Nomination 'Unfortunate,' White House Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden To Meet Gun Safety And Victims Groups At White House Today. ( AP)

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo May Propose Strict New Gun Regulations In Annual Speech Today. ( Wall Street Journal)

Report: Iran Behind Hacking Attacks On U.S. Banks. ()

Cooler Weather Doesn't Ease Catastrophic Fire Danger In Australia. ( Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

New Members Of Baseball Hall Of Fame To Be Announced; Could Include Suspect Steroid Users. ( AP)

Episcopal Washington National Cathedral To Perform Same Sex Weddings. ( Washington Post)

Beyonce', Kelly Clarkson To Sing At Obama Presidential Inauguration. ( People Magazine)

'Razzies' Nominations Honor Worst Hollywood Films: 'Twilight' Film Leads With 11 ( USA Today)

