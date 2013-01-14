Need A Career? Try Making Gelato

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

High school seniors anxious about the high cost of college might consider an alternative. Gelato University in Bologna, Italy, teaches students the art of making gelato, Italy's creamier version of ice cream, of course. The week-long course costs about $1,200 but it comes with a $1,200 coupon toward the purchase of a gelato maker. The university, so called, has more than 6,000 students a year. And more than 15 percent of them do end up buying equipment. If there's anything that can survive a tough economy, it's ice cream.

