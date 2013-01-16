World Bank Predicts Slower Global Growth

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The World Bank has revised its predictions for global economic growth, globally, downward. The new figure predicts the world economy will grow by only 2.4 percent this year - lower than the three percent the World Bank predicted last June. Among the reasons it cited for the new forecast - the continued economic weakness of developed countries. It also singles out political brinkmanship in United States. The bank warns that uncertainty over U.S. policy quote, "has already dampened growth."