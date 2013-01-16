© 2020 WFAE
World Bank Predicts Slower Global Growth

Published January 16, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with slower global growth.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The World Bank has revised its predictions for global economic growth, globally, downward. The new figure predicts the world economy will grow by only 2.4 percent this year - lower than the three percent the World Bank predicted last June. Among the reasons it cited for the new forecast - the continued economic weakness of developed countries. It also singles out political brinkmanship in United States. The bank warns that uncertainty over U.S. policy quote, "has already dampened growth." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.