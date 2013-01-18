Top Stories: Deadly Algerian Raid; Livestrong On Armstrong Doping News

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Deadly Hostage Crisis Continues In Algeria.

Livestrong 'Disappointed' By Lance Armstrong, But Still Grateful To Him.



With French Support, Mali's Army Says It Retakes Key Town From Militants. ( Bloomberg)

Huge Explosion Strikes Aleppo, Syria, Casualties Reported. ( Reuters)

Flooding Paralyzes Indonesian Capital; Several People Dead. ( VOA)

Body Of Poisoned Lotto Winner To Be Exhumed Today. ( Chicago Tribune)

Successor Named For Irish Catholic Bishop Criticized For Handling Of Sex Abuse Cases. ( Irish Times)

Toyota Settles Sudden Acceleration Suit Linked To Two Utah Deaths, More Cases Pending. ( AP)

Sweltering Australia Sets New Heat Records As Bush Fires Bloom. ( ABC)

Michele Obama Launches @FLOTUS Twitter Account. ( AP)

