Fresh Air Weekend: Ben Affleck And Dustin Hoffman

Affleck On Argo And The 1979 Hostage Crisis: Fresh off Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, where he won for best director and his film won for best motion picture/drama, the actor and director talks about his approach to the story of six diplomats who managed to escape a hostile Iran — and the CIA operative who helped them do so.

Quartet: Dustin Hoffman, Behind the Camera: The veteran actor makes his directorial debut with a film about four aging opera singers who stage a concert at their retirement home. Starring Maggie Smith and Tom Courtenay, the film explores friendship, memory and the time that remains.

