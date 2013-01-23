What's The Prospect Of An Extraterrestrial Gold Rush?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: extraterrestrial gold rush.

A company called Deep Space Industries - which sounds like it's a company from a Mel Brooks movie; anyway, it's planning to start mining asteroids - mining asteroids by the year 2015. The idea is to first send small spacecraft to explore asteroids for minerals like platinum and gold.

The founders of Google are backing a separate asteroid mining venture. But there are skeptics who point out that NASA's own mission to extract just 2 grams of material from a passing asteroid is expected to cost a billion dollars.

