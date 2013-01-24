Ramen Bowl Offers Built-In iPhone Dock

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne with a new invention for the lonely diner - a ramen bowl with a built-in iPhone dock. Eating the popular noodle dish normally requires two hands - one for chopsticks, the other for a spoon. Designers at a Taiwanese company noticed a guy trying to do that while juggling his cell phone. So they came up with a way to slurp it up while watching videos or reading emails hands free.

One flaw - no splash guard for the brothy dish.