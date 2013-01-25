Top Stories: Snow And Ice Spread; Senate Tweaks Filibuster Rules

Good morning.

The stories making headlines today include:

-- " 'March For Life' Rally Expected To Draw Huge Crowd In Washington." ( Our first post of the day.)

-- "Snow, Ice Target Midwest, East." ( The Weather Channel)

-- Senate OKs Modest Tweaks To Filibuster Rules. ( It's All Politics)

-- "Republicans In Virginia, Other States Seeking Electoral College Changes." ( The Washington Post)

-- "Boeing's 787 Problems Remain A Mystery." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Clashes In Cairo As Egypt Marks Revolution Anniversary." ( The Guardian)

-- "North Korea Warns South Over U.N. Sanctions." ( BBC News)

-- "The Fight To Unseat Apple's iPhone Intensifies." ( The Wall Street Journal)

