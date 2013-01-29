Battery Maker For Boeing Gets Regulator Clearance

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

When all Boeing 787 Dreamliners were grounded for electrical issues, it sent the stock of the company that makes the plane's batteries into a tailspin. Now that company, GS Yuasa, is seeing its stock bounce back. Yesterday, the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau cleared the firm of all responsibility for Boeing's electrical issues. Boeing will announce its fourth-quarter earnings - by the way - later today.