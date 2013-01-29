Top Stories: Obama's Immigration Plan; Senate Committee To Take Kerry Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Obama To Praise And Parse Senators' Immigration Plan As He Lays Out His Own.

Obama Says He Enjoys Skeet Shooting; Doubtful Lawmaker Challenges Him.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Committee To Vote On Secretary Of State Nominee John Kerry Today. ( Politico)

Britain Poised To Send 350 Troops To Train Soldiers In Mali. ( BBC)

Report: 65 Boys And Young Men Executed In Syrian City. ( Reuters)

Egypt's Army Chief Warns New Unrest Could Lead To State "Collapse". ( CBS)

Flooding In Eastern Australia Threatens Brisbane's Drinking Water Supply. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Wounded Veteran Receives Arms In Double Transplant Surgery. ( Washington Post)

Texas Execution Set For First Woman To Be Put To Death In U.S. Since 2010. ( AP)

Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Kills At Least 20. ( Bloomberg)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.