Top Stories: Obama's Immigration Plan; Senate Committee To Take Kerry Vote
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Obama To Praise And Parse Senators' Immigration Plan As He Lays Out His Own.
Obama Says He Enjoys Skeet Shooting; Doubtful Lawmaker Challenges Him.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Committee To Vote On Secretary Of State Nominee John Kerry Today. ( Politico)
Britain Poised To Send 350 Troops To Train Soldiers In Mali. ( BBC)
Report: 65 Boys And Young Men Executed In Syrian City. ( Reuters)
Egypt's Army Chief Warns New Unrest Could Lead To State "Collapse". ( CBS)
Flooding In Eastern Australia Threatens Brisbane's Drinking Water Supply. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Wounded Veteran Receives Arms In Double Transplant Surgery. ( Washington Post)
Texas Execution Set For First Woman To Be Put To Death In U.S. Since 2010. ( AP)
Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Kills At Least 20. ( Bloomberg)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.