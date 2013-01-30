Top Stories: Giffords, La Pierre On Gun Control; Salaries May Be Public

Good morning, here are our early stories:

NRA's LaPierre, Giffords And Husband Kelly To Lay Out Different Views On Gun Laws.

Report: Your Salary Data May be For Sale.

Deadly Storms Reported In South, Midwest. ( AP)

Standoff Continues After Alabama Man Shoots School Bus Driver, Kidnaps Child. ( CNN)

Egyptian President Eases Curfew, Opposition Calls For New Talks With Government. ( Businessweek)

French Troops Enter Last Major Rebel Held Town In Mali. ( VOA)

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Ryan Leaves Prison For Halfway House. ( Chicago Tribune)

Dutch Court Rules Royal Dutch Shell Unit Responsible For Polluting Nigerian Region. ( Reuters)

Captain Of Wrecked Cruise Ship Fights Dismissal, Says He'll Again Command A Vessel. ( AP)

'Gomer Pyle' Actor Jim Nabors Marries Partner Of 38 Years. ( NBC)

