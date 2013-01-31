Top Stories: Hagel Hearings Open; N.Y. Times Hacking Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Iran, Israel, Defense Cuts To Be Key Topics At Hagel Hearing.

Hack Attack On 'New York Times' Looks Like Part Of Chinese Campaign.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Gunman Still Holds Child Hostage, Negotiations Continue. ( WSFA-TV)

French Troops Take Northern Malian Airport From Rebels, Urge Peace Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Panel Declares Israeli Settlement Policy Illegal; Urges A Stop. ( AP)

Federal Prosecutors Seek 50-Year Sentence For Fraudulent Iowa Financier. ( Businessweek)

Suspect Behind Te'o Fake Online Girlfriend Confesses Romantic Feelings For Him. ( CNN)

Australian Prime Minister Calls Election; Opposition Leader To Campaign On 'Trust'. ( Guardian)

Strong 6.0 Earthquake Shakes Southeastern Alaska, No Injuries Reported. ( UPI)

China Cuts More Emissions As Choking Smog Thickens. ( New York Times)

Fire At German Farm Kills 86 Camels. ( Spiegel Online)

