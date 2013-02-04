Oreo Cashes In On Super Bowl Power Outage

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

One of the product spots that went viral during the Super Bowl was not seen on television and did not cost millions of dollars.

And that brings us to today's last word in business: Oreo.

Oreo took advantage of last night's stadium blackout to tweet an image of the cookie submerged in darkness with the caption: You Can Still Dunk in the Dark.

Sarah Hofstetter is president of the ad agency 360i.

SARAH HOFSTETTER: As soon as the blackout hit, our team all said hey, we've got a lot of people staring at their screen and not a heck of a lot going on. What can we do with this?

GREENE: Well, they said hey, let's do it. And their clever on-the-fly ad was re-tweeted thousands of times. Sounds like a slam dunk - if you will.

