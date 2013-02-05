Top Story: Targeting Americans Who Join Al-Qaida; Alabama Hostage Freed
Broader Justification Emerges Of When U.S. Can Kill Americans Who Join Al-Qaida.
Dramatic End To Alabama Hostage Standoff Took Careful Planning.
Veteran Accused Of Killing Sniper Chris Kyle Placed On Suicide Watch. ( ABC)
House Majority Leader Cantor To Speak On Reshaping GOP's Image. ( The Hill)
Two Islamist Leaders Captured By Tuareg Rebels In Mali. ( VOA)
Iran's Ahmadinejad Visits Egypt, Leaving Simmering Political Tension At Home. ( Bloomberg)
Report: Investigators Find Chemical Heat Reaction On Boeing's 'Dreamliner' Batteries. ( CBS)
For The First Time, Curiosity Rover Drills Into Martian Rock. ( Discovery News)
Somali Woman Sentenced To Prison For Alleging Rape; Journalist Who Talked To Her Also Convicted. ( BBC)
Study Rates Worst Traffic In Nation: Washington, D.C. Leads List. ( Reuters)
