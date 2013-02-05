Top Story: Targeting Americans Who Join Al-Qaida; Alabama Hostage Freed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Broader Justification Emerges Of When U.S. Can Kill Americans Who Join Al-Qaida.

Dramatic End To Alabama Hostage Standoff Took Careful Planning.

And here are more early headlines:

Veteran Accused Of Killing Sniper Chris Kyle Placed On Suicide Watch. ( ABC)

House Majority Leader Cantor To Speak On Reshaping GOP's Image. ( The Hill)

Two Islamist Leaders Captured By Tuareg Rebels In Mali. ( VOA)

Iran's Ahmadinejad Visits Egypt, Leaving Simmering Political Tension At Home. ( Bloomberg)

Report: Investigators Find Chemical Heat Reaction On Boeing's 'Dreamliner' Batteries. ( CBS)

For The First Time, Curiosity Rover Drills Into Martian Rock. ( Discovery News)

Somali Woman Sentenced To Prison For Alleging Rape; Journalist Who Talked To Her Also Convicted. ( BBC)

Study Rates Worst Traffic In Nation: Washington, D.C. Leads List. ( Reuters)

