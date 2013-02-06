© 2020 WFAE
Conn. Congressman Wants Correction To 'Lincoln'

Published February 6, 2013 at 7:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The movie "Lincoln" has many fans in Washington. It's reassuring, since the film's politicians shaving the truth and bending the law are doing it for a higher purpose. But Connecticut Joe Courtney is not happy. The film shows Connecticut lawmakers voting to uphold slavery. Courtney looked it up. He found his state's real-life lawmakers voted to abolish slavery in 1865. So he's asking director Steven Spielberg for a correction.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

