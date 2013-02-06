Liberty Global To Buy Virgin Media

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Liberty Global is the cable company owned by American media mogul John Malone. Malone is about to have a much broader reach. His company already operates in 14 countries. And now Liberty Global has reached a deal to buy the British cable company Virgin Media for about $16 billion.

This means Liberty Global will compete with Rupert Murdoch's British Sky Broadcasting, known as BSkyB. Liberty Global maybe going more global but its headquarters will remain in Colorado.