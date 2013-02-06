© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Scouts And Gays; Will Saturday Postal Service End?

By Korva Coleman
Published February 6, 2013 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Boy Scouts Debate Accepting Gays; Pentagon May Extend Some Benefits.

Reports: Postal Service Will Move To Halt Saturday Mail.

And here are more early headlines:

Quake, Tsunami Strike Solomon Islands. ( The Australian)

British Lawmakers Back Same Sex Marriage Despite Conservative Opposition. ( BBC)

Tunisian Leader Who Opposed Islamists Shot Dead Outside His Home. ( Los Angeles Times)

Bulgaria Suspects Hezbollah In Bombing That Killed Israeli Tourists. ( Bloomberg)

North Korea Releases Propaganda Video Showing American City In Flames. ( The Guardian)

Warming Weather Forces Changes To Iditarod Sled Dog Qualifying Races. ()

Essie Mae Washington-Williams Dies, Mixed Race Daughter Of Former Segregationist, Sen. Strom Thurmond. ( AP)

Monopoly Adding New Cat Piece, Dropping Iron Token After Vote. ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman