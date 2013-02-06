Top Stories: Scouts And Gays; Will Saturday Postal Service End?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Boy Scouts Debate Accepting Gays; Pentagon May Extend Some Benefits.
Reports: Postal Service Will Move To Halt Saturday Mail.
And here are more early headlines:
Quake, Tsunami Strike Solomon Islands. ( The Australian)
British Lawmakers Back Same Sex Marriage Despite Conservative Opposition. ( BBC)
Tunisian Leader Who Opposed Islamists Shot Dead Outside His Home. ( Los Angeles Times)
Bulgaria Suspects Hezbollah In Bombing That Killed Israeli Tourists. ( Bloomberg)
North Korea Releases Propaganda Video Showing American City In Flames. ( The Guardian)
Warming Weather Forces Changes To Iditarod Sled Dog Qualifying Races. ()
Essie Mae Washington-Williams Dies, Mixed Race Daughter Of Former Segregationist, Sen. Strom Thurmond. ( AP)
Monopoly Adding New Cat Piece, Dropping Iron Token After Vote. ( USA Today)
