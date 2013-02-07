Top Stories: New England Blizzard; CIA Nominee Faces Drone Questions

Good morning, here is our top story:

'Real Nightmare' Headed For New England; Blizzard On Track For Friday.

And here are more early headlines:

CIA Nominee Brennan To Face Senate Questions On U.S. Drone Policy. ( CBS)

Political And Religious Leaders Gather For National Prayer Breakfast. ( Washington Post)

Obama To Visit House Democrats' Retreat; Sequester A Likely Topic. ( The Hill)

Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei Rejects Direct Talks With U.S. On Nuclear Program. ( Reuters)

In TV Report, Iran Claims It Decoded Information From Downed U.S. Drone. ( CNN)

Tunisia's Ruling Islamist Party Rejects P.M.'s Plan To Create Technocrat Government. ()

Russia Insists Its Jets Didn't Violate Japanese Air Space. ( Reuters)

Report: U.S. Airways And American Airlines Finalizing A Proposed Merger. ( Wall Street Journal)

Suspect Accused Of Trying To Attack N.Y. Federal Reserve With Fake Bomb Expected To Plead Guilty. ( AP)

Study Lists Hilarious Excuses Of Why People Are Late To Work, Or, My Wife Froze My Car Keys. ( PR Newswire)

