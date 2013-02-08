Court's Swearing Decision Goes In Favor Of N.Y. Man

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a story of the power of words. Trevis D. Baker swore at a cop in Rochester. Police arrested him, but New York State's highest court threw out the charges. He has a First Amendment right to swear, so long as it's not a challenge to fight. Because the arrest was invalid, the court disallowed a search police conducted afterward.

So Mr. Baker walks away with freedom of speech, and also free of charges that he possessed 25 bags of crack cocaine.