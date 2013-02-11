Top Stories: Pope Resigning; Mississippi Recovering From Tornado

Good morning.

Today's top story broke just as our day began:

-- Pope Benedict XVI Is Resigning.

Other stories making headlines include:

-- Manhunt For Ex-L.A. Cop Continues; "Dorner's LAPD Firing Case Hinged On Credibility." ( Los Angeles Times)

-- "Tornado Rips Through Hattiesburg, Miss; State Of Emergency Declared." ( Mississippi Public Broadcasting)

-- After Weekend Blizzard, Weekday Commuters In New England Asked To Use Caution, Take Time; Thousands Of Customers Still Without Power. ( WBUR)

-- Medal Of Honor Recipient's Heroic Story Told In 'The Outpost'; Medal To Be Awarded Today To Former Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha. ( Morning Edition)

-- "Senator Vows To Delay Obama's Nominees Over Libya." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Book News: Pablo Neruda's Body Will Be Exhumed For Autopsy." ( Our daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly. )

